By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A bill making its way through New Jersey’s Senate would ban all plastic bags, Styrofoam containers and single-use plastic straws. If passed, stores and restaurants would be prohibited from selling or offering the items.

The bill would take effect one year after it’s enacted. If passed, each offense would carry a fine of up to $5,000.

Earlier this year, Somers Point city council enacted a plastic bag fee at its stores. Each bag costs five cents.

Previously, Gov. Phil Murphy rejected a similar bill that would have imposed a fee on plastic bag usage, saying the bill did not go far enough to protect the environment.

Read the full bill here.

