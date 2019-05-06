PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police held a news conference Monday about a mother they say abandoned her toddler in Kensington over the weekend. Police say 35-year-old Desiree Frederick handed the child off to a stranger and left.
Police said Frederick has not been charged and that it’s possible she was the victim of a crime. Authorities are now trying to determine if that’s the case.
Frederick was questioned for several hours at Special Victims Unit on Sunday. Officers tried to figure out why she left her child Saturday morning with a stranger for about 20 minutes and never returned. Police are still investigating.
Police released a photo of the 18-month-old girl late Saturday night in the hopes of finding her mother.
It took about a day-and-a-half before Frederick turned herself into police. Authorities declined to say what the mother told investigators during the time she was questioned, including why the toddler was left.
“We’re still trying to track just to make sure we don’t leave any stones unturned. We want to track the child’s whereabouts from the immediate time before the mom drops the child off, the time she was with the concerned citizen and the time police are flagged down. We have to nail that down, obviously, because we still have to explain, at some point, how the child got the scratches on the forehead and make sure nothing happened while the child was in the care of the person who ultimately notified us,” said Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.
The 18-month-old girl is now in the hands of other family members.