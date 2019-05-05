BREAKING:Mother Of 18-Month-Old Abandoned Girl Being Questioned By Police
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMEyewitness News Sunday
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMThe Red Line
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, philadelphia, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The mother of an 18-month-old baby girl who was abandoned in Kensington has been located, police say. Authorities say 35-year-old Desiree Frederick is being questioned by the Special Victims Unit but it’s unclear if there will be any charges.

Police say Frederick asked a stranger to watch her baby around 7:30 a.m. Saturday on the 3100 block of E. Street in Kensington.

Frederick never returned so the stranger contacted police.

The baby is safe and has been reunited with family members.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s