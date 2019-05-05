Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The mother of an 18-month-old baby girl who was abandoned in Kensington has been located, police say. Authorities say 35-year-old Desiree Frederick is being questioned by the Special Victims Unit but it’s unclear if there will be any charges.
Police say Frederick asked a stranger to watch her baby around 7:30 a.m. Saturday on the 3100 block of E. Street in Kensington.
Frederick never returned so the stranger contacted police.
The baby is safe and has been reunited with family members.
