PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A staple of the Eagles’ Super Bowl run could make an appearance at the Sixers game on Sunday. Remember those underdog masks Eagles’ players, then fans, started wearing during the 2018 NFL Playoffs?
Well don’t be surprised if you see fans sporting those underdog masks in the stands of the Wells Fargo Center.
A fan asked the Sixers if he can bring the dog mask into the arena and the team responded with, “Yes, please.”
Normally, fans aren’t allowed to wear masks inside the Wells Fargo Center.
The fan’s question came after the Sixers were deemed underdogs for Game 4 against the Raptors despite Thursday night’s 21-point win.
The Sixers lead the series 2-1.