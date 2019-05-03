  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Facebook, Offbeat, Social Media news


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Facebook is reportedly building a cryptocurrency-based payment system. According to the Wall Street Journal, the social media giant is recruiting financial firms and e-commerce companies to help launch the payment platform.

Users would be able to send a digital coin to each other and use that currency to make purchases on Facebook and online.

Facebook’s plan may also include ways to financially reward users who watch with ads.

 

