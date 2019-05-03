Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Facebook is reportedly building a cryptocurrency-based payment system. According to the Wall Street Journal, the social media giant is recruiting financial firms and e-commerce companies to help launch the payment platform.
Users would be able to send a digital coin to each other and use that currency to make purchases on Facebook and online.
Facebook’s plan may also include ways to financially reward users who watch with ads.