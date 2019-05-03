



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Knights in shining armor are taking over Philadelphia’s Fort Mifflin. The historic landmark is stepping back in time for this year’s Philadelphia Renaissance Faire.

Fort Mifflin in Southwest Philadelphia is turning into a fairy tale.

The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire is in town for the next two weekends and the grassy grounds at Ford Mifflin are being transformed into a period bubble bursting with vendors, demonstrations and witches practicing spells.

“I can cast a spell on you,” a Renaissance Faire witch said. “It will happen in 48 hours, of course.”

Have you heard the news? Tickets are on sale! Visit our website if you're interested in purchasing tickets or looking to see who the performers or vendors are.https://t.co/cehsfsc6sf pic.twitter.com/4YoAmdYNgv — Philadelphia Renaissance Faire (@phillyrenfaire) April 17, 2019

There will be fortune tellers with sticky fingers and they even have a dragon slayer on duty as security.

Philly Events Summer Guide: Here Are Some Fun Events To Attend This Summer

“For a lot of people,” co-producer Gil Canaan said, “it reminds them of something fun from when they were younger and it is a chance to have real human connection. When you wander through the fair, you can be part of their story and they can be part of your story.”

Add to the collection, people can hear the story of the bull whip.

Broad Street Run Spectator Guide: Best Places To Watch The Broad Street Run

At the Philadelphia Renaissance Faire, no one is too old for fairy tales.

Tickets start at $20, $15 for kids and for children under 3 years old, it’s free.