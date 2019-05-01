PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released the identity of a gunman wanted for allegedly shooting a 13-year-old boy at a 24-hour market in Southwest Philadelphia early Wednesday morning. Police are searching for 19-year-old Rafiq Small of Lansdowne, Pennsylvania.
13-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured After Being Shot Twice While Walking Into Southwest Philadelphia Store, Police Say
Police say Small is 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds. Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous. Small is wanted for attempted murder and other charges.
Small is accused of shooting the teen outside of Island Supermarket at Woodland and Island Avenues in Southwest Philly. The boy was shot twice in the stomach and is in critical condition.
Investigators aren’t sure if he was the intended target.
Police say the victim and two friends snuck out of a nearby group home to get a snack shortly after midnight when the shooting occurred.
If you have any information or know where Small may be, call police.