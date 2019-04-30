BREAKING:Archbishop John Carroll High School Music Teacher Charged With Having Sexual Contact With Students, Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police, Thomas Dewald, Waynesboro News


WAYNESBORO, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a 20-year-old man entered a home’s unlocked front door, snatched a four-year-old girl from her bed, bound her and locked her in a wooden trunk at his grandparents’ house. Thomas Dewald faces multiple charges including kidnapping, unlawful restraint and indecent assault.

Police say the child was reported missing at 3:30 a.m. Thursday and was found later that morning in Waynesboro, about 165 miles west of Philadelphia, near the Maryland state line.

According to an affidavit, state police found a wooden trunk in Dewald’s bedroom that contained strips of black tape covered in blonde hair, dirt and grass.

Police say Dewald broke into another home on April 28 intending to take a child but fled.

No attorney is listed in online court documents. A phone listing for the grandparents rang busy on Tuesday.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s