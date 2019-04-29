Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was left in critical condition after police say he was shot inside a chicken takeout restaurant in the city’s Logan section on Sunday night. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. at the “United Chicken and Grill” on the 1300 block of West Olney Avenue.
Police say a 27-year-old man was found inside with one gunshot wound to the stomach. He was rushed to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.
Police say an argument may have led to the shooting.
Investigators are reviewing cameras from inside the store.