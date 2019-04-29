Starbucks Bringing Back S'mores Frappuccino Starting Tuesday

  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Starbucks is bringing back a fan favorite just in time for summer. The “S’mores Frappuccino” will be available starting Tuesday.

The drink made its debut in 2015 and quickly became a summer staple.

But Starbucks chose not to bring the drink back last summer and a lot of people were not happy about it.

Starbucks says they listened to complaints and now it’s back.

The drink has milk chocolate sauce, marshmallow infused whipped cream, and graham cracker crumble.

