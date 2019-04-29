By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey news

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two New Jersey Police Departments startled residents with a false tsunami warning. Harvey Cedars Police Department tweeted on Monday afternoon that a tsunami warning would be in effect until 2:06 p.m.

Approximately 15 minutes later, the police department realized the National Weather Service Mount Holly was testing their system and apologized to followers for any concerns.

Police in Asbury Park, New Jersey reportedly sent residents an alert regarding the tsunami warning.

