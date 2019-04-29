



WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Thousands of dollars was stolen from a local travel softball team, leaving members of the league trying their best to answer the questions of some confused players.

Investigators say the theft began in 2016, but it wasn’t until earlier this year that someone on the softball team noticed some discrepancies with the books and then Washington Township Police were called.

A popular New Jersey baseball umpire has struck out. William Neimeister is accused of stealing thousands from a Washington Township girls softball team.

Washington Township Police say William Neimeister III was siphoning money from the Lady Wildcat team, starting as far back as 2016.

Approximately $14,000 was taken and spent on various things.

“Personal items for personal gain,” Washington Township Police Department Captain Kenneth Kennedy said. “You know, the specifics, we don’t have that information at this point but it was for personal use.”

“I’m sad and frustrated and I’m upset just like everybody else is here,” said Heather Hartley, board member and coach at Washington Township Parks and Recreation Softball League.

Hartley is on the board of the Washington Township Parks and Recreation Softball League and says she’s known Neimeister for decades.

“I know he made a mistake but I know that doesn’t define him,” Hartley said.

Even so, Hartley says Neimeister has been removed from all positions at WTPR and he’s no longer allowed at the fields.

“The people I feel worse for are the kids,” Hartley added. “These girls are coming up to us asking a lot of questions. And it’s hard to answer their questions because he’s always been such a great guy to these girls.”

Eyewitness News has not heard directly from the team, but a board members says the $14,000 has been returned.