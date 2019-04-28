SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – Two families are displaced and four townhouses are damaged after a fire ripped through a development in Gloucester Township, officials say. The fire began at approximately 6:07 p.m. Sunday night in the Brittany Woods development.
Fire officials say crews observed heavy smoke and an active fire coming from the second floor window of a home upon arrival.
The residents of the home made it out safely before crews arrived on scene, according to authorities.
Several residents in neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution, officials say.
Officials say two homes were deemed inhabitable, displacing two families, and the other two had minor smoke damage.
No one was injured in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities do not suspect anything suspicious.