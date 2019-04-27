Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— Police are searching for a man who stabbed a woman more than 30 times in her West Philadelphia home. The incident happened on the 6100 block of Walton Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday.
Police say the 25-year-old woman answered the door and an unknown man stabbed her numerous times throughout her body.
Luckily she was able to call police for help.
The victim was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.
Police are investigating the attack.