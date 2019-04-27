BREAKING:Woman killed, 3 injured in shooting at California synagogue
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, National News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A house of worship was the target of another act of violence. A woman is dead and three others are injured after a gunman opened fire inside a California synagogue. The president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia called it “horrific.”

JFGP president Naomi Adler also said the uptick of acts that target faith communities is troubling. Saturday’s shooting happened exactly six months to the day when 11 people were killed in a massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“We all know that there are many perpetrators who have been going to houses of worship and killing worshippers,” Alder said. “So the Jewish community has been horrified by what’s happened to our faith-based partners as well as in the Jewish community.”

Adler says members of the federation are keeping the people of San Diego in their thoughts and prayers.

She says the Jewish community “has been on edge for a number of months.”

“We’re all on edge,” Adler said. “We’re not going to be deterred by hate crime or by those who want to stop us from prayer.”

Philadelphia Police responded once again to the violence, increasing its surveillance of houses of worship.

For more on the Chabad of Poway shooting, head to CBSNews.com.

