Suspect Caught On Camera Stealing Pricey Artwork From Penn Medicine's Perelman Center

By CBS3 Staff
Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are searching for the brazen suspect who they say stole artwork right off a wall in University City. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect walking out with the art.

The art was displayed at Penn Medicine’s Perelman Center earlier this month.

The art titled, “34 Years In The Making,” is a one-of-a-kind piece created by Tim Barton. It’s a collage of license plates from the states he’s lived in.

The artist says the piece is worth $1,600.

The suspect is described as a white male, middle-aged and with facial hair. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black baseball cap with white lettering on the front, a black coat and blue Nike sneakers with white trim on the bottom.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: University of Pennsylvania Detective Unit: at 215-898-4485, after hours at 215-573-3333 or the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183.

