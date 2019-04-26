PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The wait is finally over for fans of The Avengers. Local fans packed theaters overnight to watch the debut of Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame.”
The film debuted in more than 4,000 locations in North America. Tickets at many locations are sold out.
The “AMC Broadstreet 7” theater stayed open overnight for fans who couldn’t wait to see it.
“I’ve been waiting for this for 10 years. It’s been a really ling time. I’ve watched all the movies a bunch of times and it’s been an adventure,” said fan Yadiel Desiderio.
Longtime fans tell Eyewitness News they anticipate an emotional ending.
“We’re kinda sad. We definitely think some people are going to go for good. We’re probably going to cry a few times,” said fan Kyra Edwards.
“Avengers: Endgame” is the 22nd film in the Marvel cinematic universe.
It is expected to break the opening weekend box office record, beating “Avengers Infinity War” which debuted last year.
Watch the trailer here: