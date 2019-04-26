Comments
TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – The driver of a tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital after he was safely pulled from a crash in Delaware County on Friday. The tractor-trailer overturned around 9 a.m. on exit ramp 9 to Route 420 southbound in Tinicum Township.
First responders reported the driver was trapped under a guardrail after he was ejected from the tractor-trailer.
Eyewitness News was there as emergency workers rescued the man.
No word on the driver’s condition or what caused the accident.
Traffic is moving again in the area.