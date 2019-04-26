  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Tinicum Township News


TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – The driver of a tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital after he was safely pulled from a crash in Delaware County on Friday. The tractor-trailer overturned around 9 a.m. on exit ramp 9 to Route 420 southbound in Tinicum Township.

Tractor-Trailer overturns on route 420

Credit: CBS3

First responders reported the driver was trapped under a guardrail after he was ejected from the tractor-trailer.

Eyewitness News was there as emergency workers rescued the man.

No word on the driver’s condition or what caused the accident.

Traffic is moving again in the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s