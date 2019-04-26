  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Science Festival, The Franklin Institute


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Science is taking center stage around the city for the next two weeks! The 2019 Philadelphia Science Festival kicks off Friday, with experiments and educational events across the region.

The festival, which is organized and led by the Franklin Institute, offers educational science events for families and adults. This year’s event runs through May 4.

The festival will culminate with a free science carnival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The daylong event will feature demonstrations, experiments, games, and entertainment for the entire family.

Most of the events are free.

See the full list of scheduled events here.

