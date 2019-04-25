



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joe Biden is wrapping up a whirlwind day in the Delaware Valley after making it official: he’s running for president for the third time.

In just the past 12 hours, we’ve seen Biden at two spots in Wilmington and at a private fundraiser in Philadelphia. Chopper 3 was over the event tonight at the home of Comcast Vice President David Cohen.

#BREAKING Candidate @JoeBiden has arrived at @comcast CEO David Cohens house for his first official fundraiser as a 2020 Presidential Candidate. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/wwiOHWlzKh — Joshua Crompton (@PhillyNewsGuy) April 25, 2019

Biden is in a fundraising race and is trying to catch up to record amounts other Democratic contenders have in their war chests.

Despite not having the cash yet, national polls show Biden leads the crowded field; all of whom want to take on President Donald Trump in 2020.

Supporters paid $2,800 a ticket to attend Biden’s fundraiser. Those inside include a handful of local politicians and representatives.

In his announcement, Biden went directly after the president. Eyewitness News talked to a local GOP leader about what the party thinks with Biden in the race.

“Whoever wins this nomination should win it on their own merits,” Biden said.

The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy…everything that has made America — America –is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. #Joe2020 https://t.co/jzaQbyTEz3 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2019

Biden has finally put the rumors to rest and officially launched his 2020 presidential bid.

“Everything that’s made America, America is at stake,” Biden said. “That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”

But with Biden declaring his bid, Philadelphia GOP leaders don’t appear to be fazed.

“We’re going to take a wait-and-see attitude. He’s one of 20 and I understand it may even grow beyond on that. So the Democrats are facing what we faced four years ago,” Philadelphia GOP Chairman Mike Meehan said.

The chairman tells Eyewitness News he believes Biden is running out of time to raise the funding for his campaign.

“The unfortunate thing he’s really under the gun right now because he’s going to be measured on how much money he raises between today and tomorrow,” Meehan said. ” I generally see right now is people are having difficulty raising money.”

This is Biden’s third run for president. Only time will tell what happens next, but one thing is for sure: Biden is hoping the third time is the charm.

Biden’s first campaign event is Monday in Pittsburgh at a labor rally, and he will be back in Philadelphia on May 18.