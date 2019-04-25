Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gas prices are continuing to rise as the average price in the Philadelphia area has topped $3 a gallon for the first time in six months. Drivers at the Lukoil station in Spring Garden were paying $3.09 in cash for regular.
Some drivers were not happy about it.
“One minute it’s down, next minute it’s up, and then it just stays up,” said one man.
Experts say the recent increases are due to three factors: the switch over to more expensive summer-blend gas, an increase in demand and rising crude oil prices.