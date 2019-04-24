



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A former mayor of Reading was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison for trading city contracts for campaign contributions in a federal pay-to-pay scheme that’s seen more than a dozen officials, including another mayor, convicted. “I let ambition take over, and I’m truly sorry,” a tearful Vaughn Spencer told a federal judge in Philadelphia. “I lost my compass and for that, I have to pay the price.”

Spencer, the Democratic mayor of Reading from 2012 until his failed reelection bid in 2015, was also ordered to pay a $35,000 fine and to serve three years on supervised release after serving his sentence.

“Spencer was so concerned with keeping his job, and the money to run a re-election campaign, that he forgot to do his job on behalf of the citizens of Reading,” said first assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Williams. “He used the position that voters had entrusted to him for his personal benefit.”

He must report to prison June 13.

“Spencer’s conscious decision to deceive and benefit personally at the expense of the citizens of Reading has cost him his liberty,” said Guy Ficco, IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge. “Let his sentence serve as a stark reminder that if you commit a crime, status as a political leader will not protect you from federal prosecution.”

Former Reading Mayor Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Corruption Charges

Spencer, 71, was the first black council president and mayor of Reading. He worked as a teacher for 37 years in the Reading School District. Chief U.S. District Judge Juan R. Sanchez said he took into account Spencer’s work with students and athletes as a coach and mentor when issuing his sentence.

“I failed to be the inspiration I set about to be and I’m truly sorry,” Spencer said in court.

His attorney, Geoffrey Johnson, said outside the courtroom he was disappointed in the sentence. He said they are assessing their options to appeal.

Spencer was convicted of bribery and conspiracy charges as part of a federal investigation that led to raids of two city halls a week apart. Prosecutors said Spencer promised engineering contracts to companies that agreed to provide campaign contributions and directed contracts to past donors to ensure they kept supporting his reelection efforts.

Federal prosecutors had sought a sentence of 10 to 12 years in prison. Johnson asked for leniency Wednesday, saying Spencer’s role was “misstated” and it was the advisers who led the scheme.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Morgan said Spencer had “all that potential to do good, and he squandered it in the most egregious matter.”

Spencer was also convicted of attempting to bribe former City Council President Francisco Acosta in order to try to get an anti-pay-to-play ordinance repealed in Reading, the fifth largest city in Pennsylvania. He agreed to give Acosta’s wife a contribution for her campaign in a judge’s race if the ordinance were abolished. The ex-council president was previously sentenced to two years in prison for taking the bribe.

Federal investigators raided city halls in Reading and Allentown in 2015 in an investigation of pay-to-play schemes that also ensnared then-Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski. Pawlowski was sentenced in October to 15 years in prison for rigging municipal contracts in order to raise money for his political campaigns for higher office.

(©Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)