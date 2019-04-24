



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has been selected as a finalist for the 2018-19 NBA Cares Community Assist Award and he needs the fans to vote in order to win. The Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award recognizes an NBA player who reflects the devotion the league and players share for giving back to the community.

Harris talked about the nomination prior to Game 5 of the Sixers’ series against the Brooklyn Nets and had a message for the fans.

“Please vote for me,” Harris said laughingly. “I think here, I just got to Philadelphia. There are a lot of things I want to continue to do that I’ve done in the past. I have ideas to get going and get acclimated so I just want hopefully all the fans to vote for me and then maybe win another one in years to come.”

@sixers' Tobias Harris needs your votes to win the 2018-19 NBA Cares Community Assist Award.

It’s only been a few months since Harris was traded to Philadelphia, but he didn’t waste any time getting involved in the community.

Harris hosted more than 40 girls from Team Up Philly for a “Game Changers: Women in Sports, Tech & Literacy” panel discussion to empower girls living in underprivileged neighborhoods.

The panel encouraged girls to lead healthy, confident and successful lives.

He also partnered with the National Education Association to challenge girls to celebrate Read Across America’s annual reading program.

He’s also led the construction of a school in Haiti, giving the students new shoes and soccer equipment. Harris says he sets personal goals for helping the community every season and it’s a huge part of his career.

“I have goals, aspects I want to touch on outside the basketball court, in the community,” Harris said. “That’s been a huge thing [for me], giving back and making sure I’m doing my part to help the next generation and the communities and cities that I’m a part of.”

Harris explained that his parents taught him two major values growing up: respect and humility.

“Respect No. 1 and humility No. 2,” Harris said. “Just respecting everybody and every person I come in contact with and having the humility of knowing that I’ve been blessed and fortunate to be in this position and knowing that there are other people out here in this world who can use [my] light and [I] can spread that light in the best way.”

Tobias Harris says humility and respect were two important values his parents taught him growing up.

Harris says it’s important to him that he uses his platform to inspire people, especially those who are underprivileged.

In December, while playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, Harris hosted 30 young men from Tobias’ Troops Mentoring Program for a movie screening and holiday event.

.@tobias31 has been selected as one of 10 finalists for this year's @NBA Community Assist Award!

The nine other finalists for the award are Brooklyn Nets’ Jarrett Allen, Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal, Memphis Grizzlies’ Mike Conley, Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, Portland Trailblazers’ Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton, Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell, Dallas Mavericks’ Dwight Powell, and Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam.

The winner will be announced at the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia.

