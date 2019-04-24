  • CBS 3On Air

By Alyssa Adams
Filed Under:Local TV, NBA Playoffs 2019, Philadelphia News, sixers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Sixers advanced to the second round of the NBA Playoffs after a dominating Game 5 win against the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night. On Wednesday, their schedule for Round 2 against the Toronto Raptors was released.

The schedule for Round 2 is:

  • Game 1: Saturday 4/27 in Toronto, time TBD
  • Game 2: Monday 4/19 in Toronto, time TBD
  • Game 3: Thursday 5/2 in Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
  • Game 4: Sunday 5/5 in Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
  • Game 5: Tuesday 5/7 in Toronto, time TBD
  • Game 6: Thursday 5/9 in Philadelphia, time TBD
  • Game 7: Sunday 5/12 in Toronto, time TBD

 

