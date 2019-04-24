WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Lower Merion Township say three people stole $450,000 worth of colonoscopes from Lankenau Hospital on Monday morning. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m.
Lower Merion Township police say the suspects gained access to a secured area in the hospital and removed numerous Olympus Colonoscopes. According to the World Health Organization, colonoscopes “are used for the removal of foreign bodies, excision of tumors or colorectal polyps (polypectomy), and control of hemorrhage.”
The stolen items are worth approximately $450,000.
Police say the suspects drove off in a newer model, dark-colored Jeep Wrangler, with a hard top.
The first suspect is described as a white male in his early 20s, possibly wearing a wig with curly hair, glasses, dark-colored sweatshirt, blue jeans, black sneakers with white soles and carrying a black backpack.
The second suspect is described as a white male in his late 40s, wearing a gray Fedora hat, dark-colored coat, scarf, blue jeans, black boots and carrying a black backpack.
The third suspect is described as a white female in her late 20s, wearing a pink winter ski cap, black jacket, white shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.
Anyone with information about this incident can call police at 610-645-6229.