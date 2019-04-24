  • CBS 3On Air

KUTZTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Berks County barbershop is paying kids to read during haircuts. “City Cuts Barbershop” in Kutztown will pay $3 to kids who read out loud while in the chair.

The owner says he came up with the initiative to help kids build their self-esteem.

“‘Books By Kids,’ our goal is for kids to build their confidence up by reading in front of others while getting a haircut,” said the barbershop owner in a Facebook post.

He hopes the initiative will help them overcome their fear of public speaking.

