



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Donovan McNabb went on Sportsrado 94 WIP Tuesday to clarify his opinion of Carson Wentz’s standing with the Eagles. But, he made sure not to back down from his take.

Over the weekend, McNabb sounded off on Wentz on CBS Sports Radio’s “The Zach Gelb Show. He argued that if Wentz cannot lead the Eagles to the NFC Championship Game in the next two seasons, the Birds may have to look into drafting a successor.

“If he can’t get out of the second round, they should look to possibly draft another quarterback because you just don’t know about his durability,” McNabb said. “Staying healthy is very key in this league. The team only goes as far as their quarterback takes them. And they put so many eggs in the basket with Carson Wentz, and he has to prove that in the next two years.”

Donovan McNabb: I Have ‘No Beef’ With Carson Wentz

Wentz has shown MVP-like brilliance when healthy, but that hasn’t been very often over the last two seasons. And with Nick Foles now gone, it’ll be up to Wentz to stay on the field and return to his 2016-17 form.

McNabb has gotten a ton of heat for his comment — Lane Johnson even called him out on it — so he clarified his remarks, while also doubling down, on WIP Tuesday.

Donovan McNabb stands by his comments about Carson Wentz #On94WIP🎙 pic.twitter.com/y6l46Qxh7V — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) April 23, 2019

In the clip, McNabb says he “was just being honest in my comments. There’s nothing personal to Carson. I love Carson as a quarterback … I respect the way he prepares himself, I respect the way he plays.”

In football the best ability is availability, which is what McNabb’s argument is all about. If Wentz can’t stay healthy, he argues, the Eagles need to bring in some competition that will stay healthy and can give the Birds a consistent leader.

“Do I need to apologize for anything? Absolutely not,” he says.

The Eagles legend ends by telling everyone to “move on and do your job.”

Wentz’s 2018 season was cut short by a stress fracture in his back, following an ACL tear in 2017.