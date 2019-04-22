



ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – It’s now an iconic part of the Atlantic City skyline. Wind turbines twist and turn at speeds up to 180 mph, but can you imagine seeing them from your beach chair in the next 10 years? CBS3 made the trip down the expressway to learn more.

In Egg Harbor Township, at the wastewater treatment facility, stand five gigantic spinning turbines, powering up so the grid can power down. It’s a sure sight that you’re finally down the shore, but the wind farm is more than just something to look at, it’s helping the environment.

“Clean energy is energy that’s generated from a non-polluting source,” said Richard Dovey, president of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority. “All familiar with gasoline and oil, natural gas, all being utilized but wind doesn’t cause anything, there’s no emissions from this.”

Up close at 380 feet tall, the turbines challenge the height of some of Atlantic City’s casinos.

“This wind farm, if it were generating energy electricity for a home, it would be equal to about 2,000 homes,” said Dovey.

It powers the entire wastewater treatment facility and sometimes produces excess energy that goes right back into the power grid.

“So far in the 11 years that we’ve operated, almost $6 million we’ve saved and that’s significant,” said Dovey.

The propellers are just a piece of the puzzle that will help transition New Jersey to 100% clean energy by 2050. And with Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order, you could be looking at these from your beach chair by 2030 with New Jersey’s expansion of offshore wind power.

“The energy use is here in the mid-Atlantic, between New York and Philadelphia, and the major metropolitan areas. This is where the energy is needed, and just offshore is a source of energy — clean energy,” said Dovey.

This wind farm is a sign of green and energy, but also a sign of the future.

If you’re gearing up to go green, you can even purchase your own wind-generated power through the New Jersey Clean Power Choice program.

