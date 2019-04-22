Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for two suspects wanted for an assault in Center City. The incident happened in February along the JFK Boulevard, but they just released the video Monday afternoon.
Police say a 23-year-old man, walking on the boulevard, got into an argument with a driver. The driver pulled over and his passenger got out and then allegedly hit the victim in the face with a glass bottle.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a severe cut to his left eye.