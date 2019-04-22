  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Today is the last day to register to vote in the Pennsylvania primary elections. The primary will be held on May 21 where voters will select who makes it to the general election.

In order to vote in the May election, you must be at least 18 years of age on election day, a U.S. citizen and a resident of Pennsylvania for at least 30 days before the next election.

Registration applications are due by midnight.

You can submit your application, here.

