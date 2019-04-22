



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – While the Philadelphia Flyers will stop playing Kate Smith’s “God Bless America” at games following racism allegations, one Jersey Shore mayor said Monday he will continue to play her song on the boardwalk. Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano told The Dom Giordano Program on WPHT 1210 that Smith’s rendition of “God Bless America” will continue to be played on the boardwalk every morning.

“I’m just a small-town mayor and I look at what’s happening to the world and it’s amazing how everyone wants to rewrite history, no one wants to allow history to be an educator to help us improve in the future. We’re going to change history and what we don’t like we’re just going to erase,” Troiano said.

Troiano says he spoke with the mayor of North Wildwood and they agreed on the decision.

“Learn from your mistakes and move forward. This is a patriotic song that has nothing to do with having it removed. I can assure you that my conversations with the mayor of North Wildwood, Patrick Rosenello, we have no intentions of removing it,” Troiano added.

Smith’s musical legacy will continue on the Wildwood boardwalk despite her alleged history.

“We understand the history, but the world has gotten so politically correct, and so afraid that they are going to offend somebody, the song is greater than anything. It will continue to play in Wildwood.”

The Flyers announced Friday they would no longer play Smith’s rendition of “God Bless America” and removed her statue from the sports complex over the weekend following the racism allegations.

“But in recent days, we learned that several of the songs Kate Smith performed in the 1930s include lyrics and sentiments that are incompatible with the values of our organization, and evoke painful and unacceptable themes,” the Flyers said in a statement.

The New York Yankees also announced they will no longer play Smith’s rendition of the song.