BREAKING:Father, 12-year-old son shot by burglars inside Frankford home, police say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A father and his 12-year-old son were shot Monday night when they returned home to find a burglary in progress, police say. Police say the father and son were out with the rest of their family at Home Depot and arrived home to at least two intruders in their house.

Police say the father is in critical condition after he was shot in the arm and the boy is in stable condition after suffering a graze wound to the chest.

It happened at a home on the 5200 block of Marlowe Street in the city’s Frankford section. Police are searching for the suspects, who they say left the scene in a gold minivan.

