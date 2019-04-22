CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Police are searching to identify the individual or individuals wanted in a series of lawn ornaments and landscape decoration thefts valued at over $900 in East Goshen and Westtown Townships. Police say the series of robberies occurred between April 1 and 19 in various locations across the townships.
Some items that were stolen include a stone gargoyle statue, garden items, and multiple cement statues.
Car Crashes Into Pearle Vision In Upper Providence
Surveillance video caught a suspect stealing a statue of a dog, worth $50, from a home on the 1400 block of Grand Oak Lane on April 19.
The suspect in the video is wearing a plaid design hooded sweatshirt with white drawstrings, light-colored cargo shorts, and light-colored athletic shoes.
Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police at 610-692-9600.