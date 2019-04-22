(CBS Minnesota/CBS Local) — CBS Sports and the WNBA announced a multi-year television partnership on Monday that will see CBS Sports Network air live coverage of league games beginning with the upcoming 2019 season.
The league is entering its 23rd season, which tips off on Friday, May 24th. CBS Sports Network will begin live coverage of games the next day, Saturday, May 25th, when the Minnesota Lynx host the Chicago Sky. Over the course of the five-month regular season the network will air coverage of 40 games both in prime time and on weekends.
CBS Sports Chairman, Sean McManus, said via a press release that the partnership is “one of the biggest and most impactful women’s sports programming arrangements ever at CBS Sports.” The network will have coverage of six games featuring the reigning WNBA champion Seattle Storm, including a Finals rematch against the Washington Mystics on June 14th. Check out the full schedule of games for the network below. All times Eastern.
|Saturday, May 25
Tuesday, May 28
|Minnesota at Chicago
Indiana at Connecticut
|8:00 PM
7:00 PM
|Wednesday, May 29
|Seattle at Minnesota
|8:00 PM
|Friday, May 31
|Seattle at Atlanta
|7:30 PM
|Wednesday, June 5
|Chicago at Washington
|7:00 PM
|Thursday, June 6
|Las Vegas at Atlanta
|7:00 PM
|Friday, June 7
|Dallas at Indiana
|7:00 PM
|Tuesday, June 11
|Washington at Connecticut
|7:00 PM
|Thursday, June 13
|Indiana at Dallas
|8:00 PM
|Friday, June 14
|Seattle at Washington
|7:00 PM
|Los Angeles at Phoenix
|10:00 PM
|Tuesday, June 18
|Washington at Los Angeles
|10:30 PM
|Thursday, June 20
|Phoenix at Dallas
|8:00 PM
|Washington at Las Vegas
|10:00 PM
|Friday, June 21
|Los Angeles at Seattle
|10:30 PM
|Tuesday, June 25
|Minnesota at Indiana
|7:00 PM
|Thursday, June 27
|Las Vegas at Los Angeles
|10:30 PM
|Friday, June 28
|Indiana at Phoenix
|10:00 PM
|Saturday, June 29
|Indiana at Las Vegas
|10:30 PM
|Tuesday, July 2
|Atlanta at Minnesota
|8:00 PM
|Friday, July 5
|Indiana at Dallas
|8:00 PM
|New York at Phoenix
|10:00 PM
|Wednesday, July 10
|Minnesota at Chicago
|9:00 PM
|Friday, July 12
|Dallas at Seattle
|10:00 PM
|Saturday, July 13
|Las Vegas at Washington
|7:00 PM
|Friday, July 19
|Washington at Indiana
|7:00 PM
|Wednesday, July 31
|Atlanta at Indiana
|7:00 PM
|Thursday, Aug. 1
|Phoenix at Connecticut
|7:00 PM
|Thursday, Aug. 8
|Indiana at Washington
|7:00 PM
|Friday, Aug. 9
|Connecticut at Minnesota
|8:00 PM
|Chicago at Las Vegas
|10:30 PM
|Saturday, Aug. 10
|Atlanta at Indiana
|3:00 PM
|Wednesday, Aug. 14
|Connecticut at Phoenix
|10:00 PM
|Friday, Aug. 16
|Los Angeles at Chicago
|8:00 PM
|Atlanta at. Phoenix
|10:00 PM
|Thursday, Aug. 22
|Indiana at Los Angeles
|10:30 PM
|Friday, Aug. 23
|Las Vegas at Connecticut
|7:30 PM
|Wednesday, Sept. 4
|Dallas at Connecticut
|7:00 PM
|Thursday, Sept. 5
|Las Vegas at Atlanta
|7:30 PM
|Seattle at Los Angeles
|10:00 PM