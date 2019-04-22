Comments
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a rash of graffiti in Washington Township. Residents woke up last Monday morning to find graffiti on vehicles, street signs, fences, mailboxes and private property throughout the Bells Lake development.
Police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Anthony Cram Monday. Cram has been charged with numerous counts of criminal mischief, while additional charges are pending.
Cram was processed and released. Cram allegedly spray painted profane language on private property at twelve homes, a bridge and even a police cruiser.