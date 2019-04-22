  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Washington Township News


WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a rash of graffiti in Washington Township. Residents woke up last Monday morning to find graffiti on vehicles, street signs, fences, mailboxes and private property throughout the Bells Lake development.

Police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Anthony Cram Monday. Cram has been charged with numerous counts of criminal mischief, while additional charges are pending.

Police Searching For 2 Suspects Who Allegedly Hit Victim In Face With Glass Bottle Along JFK Boulevard

Credit: Washington Township Police/ Facebook

Cram was processed and released. Cram allegedly spray painted profane language on private property at twelve homes, a bridge and even a police cruiser.

