CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Camden Police are investigating a triple shooting that left a 17-year-old and 19-year-old dead and an 18-year-old injured. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the 2900 block of Pierce Street at 12:37 a.m. Sunday.
Police say they located two females inside a vehicle and a male laying on the ground on Pierce Street.
All three were unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to an area hospital.
Nineteen-year-old Shirleen Caban and a 17-year-old teenage boy, both of Camden, were pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m.
An 18-year-old woman, from Sewell, is still receiving treatment at the hospital.
An investigation is ongoing.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Lee Hopkins at 856-225-8623 or Detective Collin O’Sullivan at 856-757-7420.