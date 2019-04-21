By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for the driver who caused a chain-reaction crash that killed two people and left five others hurt in Bustleton. The accident happened near the intersection of Bustleton Avenue and Red Lion Road around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the collision involved six vehicles.

Credit: CBS 3

“The original striking vehicle was traveling, from what we’re getting, southbound on Bustleton Avenue which caused a chain reaction auto accident, which there were two fatalities as well as at least five more injuries as a result of the of the auto accident,” Captain Thomas Davidson said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

