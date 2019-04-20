Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man fell to his death from the top level of a hospital parking garage in Logan, police say. The incident happened just before 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.
Police reported to Albert Einstein Hospital after a call came in stating a man either jumped or fell off the top level of the hospital parking garage.
The man was taken to the emergency room where he was pronounced dead.
Police are investigating.
