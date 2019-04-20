WEATHER ALERT:Flash flood watch in effect for much of region until 10 a.m.
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe American Athlete
    2:30 PMPGA Tour Special
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMEyewitness News Saturday
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man fell to his death from the top level of a hospital parking garage in Logan, police say. The incident happened just before 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Police reported to Albert Einstein Hospital after a call came in stating a man either jumped or fell off the top level of the hospital parking garage.

Son Charged With Stabbing 66-Year-Old Father To Death In Millville, Police Say 

The man was taken to the emergency room where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s