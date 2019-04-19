Several Trailers, Dumpsters Spark On Fire At Hainesport Industrial Park

Comments
HAINESPORT, N.J. (CBS) – Several trailers and dumpsters went up in flames Thursday night in Burlington County. The fire broke out at Hainesport Industrial Park on East Park Avenue, around 10:30 p.m.
HAINESPORT, N.J. (CBS) – Several trailers and dumpsters went up in flames Thursday night in Burlington County. The fire broke out at Hainesport Industrial Park on East Park Avenue, around 10:30 p.m.
Crews doused the trucks with water from above to put out the flames.
No word on how the fire started and no injuries were reported.