By CBS3 Staff
Hainesport News


HAINESPORT, N.J. (CBS) – Several trailers and dumpsters went up in flames Thursday night in Burlington County. The fire broke out at Hainesport Industrial Park on East Park Avenue, around 10:30 p.m.

Crews doused the trucks with water from above to put out the flames.

Several Trailers, Dumpsters Spark On Fire At Hainesport Industrial Park

No word on how the fire started and no injuries were reported.

