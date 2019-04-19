PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A system is pushing across the eastern portion of the United States and already causing severe weather along with an ongoing tornado threat in North Carolina and Virginia. The best risk for severe weather will remain in areas to our south, however, the Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the Delaware Valley under the “slight risk” category for severe weather.
This means that scattered severe storms will be possible as this system progresses toward the north and east.
The main threats for our area tonight include damaging winds and heavy downpours that could lead to flash flooding. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
The only watch in place for our region, right now, includes a flash flood watch, which remains in effect until Saturday morning.
A general 1 to 2 inches of rain can be expected, with locally higher amounts up to 3 inches.
