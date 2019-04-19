Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy is in surgery after police say he was shot in the face in the city’s Overbrook neighborhood. Police say the victim is in critical condition but is expected to survive.
Police arrived on the scene just after 8 p.m. to find the boy lying on the sidewalk. Witnesses told police the shooter was riding a bicycle and rode away north on 54th Street toward City Line Avenue after the shooting.
Police remain on scene investigating.
