PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people have been hospitalized following a double shooting inside a mechanic shop in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened inside the shop on the 2800 block of C Street around 2:30 p.m.
Police say a 36-year-old man was shot in the left hip and taken to Episcopal Hospital before being transferred to Temple University Hospital. His condition is not known.
A 26-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to Temple University Hospital, where she is in stable condition.
No arrests have yet to be made.