  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people have been hospitalized following a double shooting inside a mechanic shop in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened inside the shop on the 2800 block of C Street around 2:30 p.m.

Police say a 36-year-old man was shot in the left hip and taken to Episcopal Hospital before being transferred to Temple University Hospital. His condition is not known.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to Temple University Hospital, where she is in stable condition.

No arrests have yet to be made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s