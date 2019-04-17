



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The New York media has thrown a hand grenade into the Sixers-Nets series. Tied at one, Game 3 is Thursday night.

There’s been some significant noise around the Sixers of late, but not all of it is coming from the head coach.

Brett Brown took his team to task at halftime of Game 2, igniting a historic third quarter that saw the Sixers score 51 points on their way to a win.

“You got about so many bullets a year. And people that have been around basketball understand that, simply, you pick and you choose your moments,” Brown said.

Simmons Responds With Triple-Double As Sixers Pummel Nets In Game 2

But late Tuesday, a column from Chris Sheridan of the New York Daily News detailed alleged dysfunction within the organization, including Brown coaching for his job and general manager Elton Brand claiming Ben Simmons is uncoachable, citing an anonymous source.

“I am aware of it. I have not read it and I won’t and I have nothing to say about it,” Brown responded on Wednesday.

Simmons refused to address the report, saying he was focused on the playoffs.

Dave Sholler, vice president of communications for the Sixers, responded on Twitter, calling the column “one of the most irresponsible hack jobs I’ve ever seen in more than a decade working in sports.”

This is one of the most irresponsible hack jobs I’ve ever seen in more than a decade of working in sports. Factual inaccuracies, made-up stories, and references to convos that never happened. This is a steaming pile of trash. Steaming. Pile. — Dave Sholler (@DaveSholler) April 17, 2019

Sholler declined to speak with Eyewitness News about the article.

On the court, the Sixers are locked at a game apiece with the Nets. Game 3 is slated for Thursday night at the Barclays Center.

Sixers Honor Lancaster Boy Who Beat Cancer At Age 2

While JJ Redick doesn’t want his coach to be fired, he appreciates him being fiery heading into Game 3.

“That’s why you want home court, Game 1 wasn’t a tough game, they took it. We gotta go up there and get home court back,” Redick said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the New York Daily News for additional comment from Sheridan, but they did not respond.