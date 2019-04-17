LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A police officer in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County was injured during a confrontation with an armed man in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County. Police say the suspect appeared to be under the influence when he was found in a parked vehicle at Hilltop Estates, previously known as Shaner’s Trailer Park, around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the man dragged the officer and hit several parked cars trying to get away. They say he abandoned that car, broke into a home, and stole another car.

The officer has been treated and released from Pottstown Hospital.

The suspect remains at large. He is said to be in the possession of a stolen firearm and may be traveling in a white 2011 Dodge Avenger, license plate DTP 0883.

Police say the suspect is a black male with short black curly hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing blue jean pants and a long-sleeved green shirt with colored lettering.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact police.