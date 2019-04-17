  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With summer around the corner, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is issuing a warning about the dangers of indoor tanning. The Department of Health says indoor tanning can cause cancer and eye conditions.

In Pennsylvania, indoor tanning is illegal for minors ages 16 and younger.

Additionally, 17-year-olds are only allowed to tan with written permission from a parent or guardian.

Melanoma is one of the most common cancers in Pennsylvania, with nearly 3,700 new cases in 2016.

