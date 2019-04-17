TRAFFIC ALERT:Multi-Vehicle Accident Involving Tractor-Trailer Blocking Portion Of Roosevelt Boulevard In East Falls
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A multi-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer is blocking a portion of Roosevelt Boulevard in the East Falls section of Philadelphia. The accident happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The right and center lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard southbound at Fox Street are blocked, causing traffic to be backed up.

There is no word on injuries or how the crash happened.

It’s not known when the accident will be cleared.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

