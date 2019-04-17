PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A multi-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer is blocking a portion of Roosevelt Boulevard in the East Falls section of Philadelphia. The accident happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The right and center lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard southbound at Fox Street are blocked, causing traffic to be backed up.

There is no word on injuries or how the crash happened.

It’s not known when the accident will be cleared.

