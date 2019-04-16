UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating missing 82-year-old Arthur Singer. Singer was last seen at his Upper Merion Township home around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Singer is 5-foot-10, approximately 200 to 225 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He is clean shaven, with ear-length hair.

Police say he may be wearing light-colored cargo pants and black shoes.

Singer’s family says he has gone missing in the past and was found several hours later driving around disoriented. He drives a beige 2005 Toyota Camry with the vanity license ‘TXCHILI.’ Police say he may be confused.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 610-265-3232.