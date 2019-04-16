



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s official! The MLB All-Star Game is coming back to Philadelphia in 2026 to mark the 250th anniversary of America’s independence. The announcement was made during a ceremony Tuesday at Independence Hall with several current and former Phillies players, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

“The 2026 All-Star game has been awarded to the Phillies and the City of Philadelphia,” said Manfred.

This will be the fifth time Philadelphia has hosted the All-Star Game, and the first time at Citizens Bank Park.

“As the birthplace of our country, bringing the MLB All-Star Game back to Philadelphia is the perfect way to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence,” said Wolf. “Hosting massive sporting events like Baseball’s Midsummer Classic or the 2017 NFL Draft brings even more excitement to the city and generates a huge economic impact for workers and businesses.”

“The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is yet another opportunity for the national and international spotlight to shine on our great city,” said Kenney.

Officials believe 100,000 fans will attend the multi-day event.

“Pennsylvania is proud of our place in the history of our country and with baseball,” said Wolf. “The commonwealth is home to two great MLB teams, numerous minor league and independent teams and the amazing Little League World Series in Williamsport. We will be proud to welcome fans from around the world to Philadelphia for this showcase event.”

The last time Philadelphia hosted the MLB All-Star Game was at Veterans Stadium in 1996. The city also hosted the All-Star Game in 1976 to celebrate the nation’s bicentennial.