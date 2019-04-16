



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Jim Kenney is taking a new step to rid Philadelphia of its “Filthadelphia” reputation. On Tuesday, the mayor launched a weekly street sweeping pilot program.

It’s focusing on cleaning up trash in six areas: West Philadelphia, South Philly, Southwest Philly, Kensington, Strawberry Mansion and Logan. Workers will use backpack blowers and hand brooms to clean each route, followed by mechanical brooms.

Some opposed to the program are concerned the blowers will produce pollution, hurting air quality.

“I see their point but the litter issue in these streets is pretty terrible, so anything they can do to address it, is a good idea,” South Philadelphia resident Michael Lynch said.

“This is really targeted at our most needy communities — those communities that have scored high on a litter index,” City Managing Director Brian Abernathy said.

Kenney’s opponent in the race for mayor, Sen. Anthony Williams, has made dirty streets and issue in the race. He was not available to comment on the pilot program.