



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said his head coaching search wouldn’t last long, and it didn’t. The Flyers have their new bench boss. The Flyers on Monday hired Alain Vigneault as their head coach.

Vigneault comes to the Flyers with a strong track record, having previously coached the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers both to the Stanley Cup Final. He last coached the Rangers for five seasons.

“It is an honor to be selected as the next head coach of the Flyers,” Vigneault said in a statement. “The history they have established and the passionate fan base has made this a first-class franchise. I am excited to work with Chuck, the talented group of players and prospects coming up through the system, in order to return Philadelphia to the top of the NHL landscape.”

Vigneault has a career winning percentage of .588 over 16 years as an NHL head coach. His teams have made the playoffs 11 times and produced 100-point seasons in eight of his last 11 seasons.

“We are extremely excited to have Alain join this franchise and lead our team behind the bench for many years to come,” Fletcher said. “He brings a tremendous amount of success over an extended period of time that will prove valuable to our team to take the next steps in returning the winning culture to the Philadelphia Flyers organization.”